Saturday is the first day without a yellow warning, after a record 16-day heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. Meteorologist Panayiotis Mouskos told CNA that the last time a prolonged heatwave had affected Cyprus was in 2021, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees for 12 consecutive days.

In the meantime, although the warm air mass that caused continuous temperatures of 40, 42 and sometimes even 44 degrees has receded, the weather is still warm, Mouskos said, and it is possible that these temperatures will reappear.

“We will have higher levels of temperatures for the season again,” he said, adding that “temperatures will range from 38 to 39 for the next 3-4 days.”

“The weather will still be hot, but not as much as in the previous weeks,” he noted.

Asked about the possibility of rain in the next period, he said that from tomorrow the air mass that affects Cyprus will be slightly unstable, there will be some clouds in the afternoon and “it is possible that we will also have some rain on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the highlands,” he added.