President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, received today, at the Presidential Palace, children from the US and Canadian Diaspora, who were accompanied by Thalia Antoniou, Head of Overseas and Repatriated Cypriots Service.

The group consists of 14 children, ten from the USA and four from Canada, aged 13 to 17, and their expatriate companions, hosted in Cyprus July 22-29, as part of the Young Expatriates Hospitality Program.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic talked to the children, who mentioned their places of origin and their love for Cyprus.

For his part, President Christodoulides referred, among others, to the history of the Presidential Palace and the tragic events of 1974, with the coup and the Turkish invasion.