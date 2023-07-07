Officers from the Metropolitan Police were involved in a nationwide operation which resulted in more than 1,000 warrants conducted at cannabis factories across England and Wales.

In total, police seized cannabis with a street value of up to £130-million.

Lead by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), this was the largest national operation of its kind aimed at unearthing and disrupting organised crime groups and their illegal revenue streams.

Police officers across the country made more than 1,000 arrests and seized huge amounts of drugs, cash, and weapons with closed down hundreds of cannabis farms.

Criminal networks involved in drug dealing, immigration crime and money laundering were targeted by police and partner agencies, who focussed resources to tackling large-scale cannabis cultivations – a key source of illicit income for organised crime groups and gangs.

As part of Operation Mille, The Met, with support from the City of London and Ministry of Defence Police conducted 74 warrants and searches across the capital resulting in 65 cannabis factories being cleared.

Officers in London seized more than 7,250 cannabis plants, 60kg of prepared cannabis resin, 200 rocks of crack cocaine and five firearms.

As a result of the operation 48 people have been arrested, with 27 of those being charged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, who led Op Mille for the Met said: “This operation has disrupted the production and supply of drugs into our communities. Cannabis factories are strongly associated with high levels of violence and are a cause of misery across local communities where these criminal enterprises are situated. Although this was an unprecedented month of action, this work takes place in London all year round. I can assure Londoners that everyday there are teams who are continuing to disrupt organised criminal groups operating in our city.

“If you suspect a property is being used for the cultivation of cannabis this information can be reported to us online (https://www.met.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/) or by calling 101. Alternatively this information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.”

