A sports centre is being planned in Kornos to meet the needs of the national football teams, following the standards of similar sports centres of other European federations. The centre will include a main match stadium with a capacity of 1,500 seats, three auxiliary training pitches, a hostel for athletes, and auxiliary facilities (storage rooms, changing rooms, a medical center, a gym, conference rooms, etc.).

The new Cyprus Football Association (CFA) offices will be housed within the premises so that everyone working and associated with the CFA will be concentrated in the same facilities. The facilities will be able to host various types of conferences, seminars, and educational programs directly related to the CFA, National Teams, and football.

This major project, which will cost approximately €16 million to implement, part of which will be covered by a sponsorship from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), is currently in the process of being licensed.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction and operation of the new National Sports Center of CFA in Kornos has been put out for public consultation until 12 August 2023.

It is noted that the proposed project involves the construction and operation of an integrated modern sports center of the Cyprus Football Association that will include a biological wastewater treatment plant for its needs and will be located in an area of natural forest area with semi-arid terrain adjacent to a state forest where such use is not permitted.

