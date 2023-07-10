Peter Andre is amongst eight celebrities taking part in Cooking With The Stars 2023.

Co-funded by Marks & Spencer, the cooking show which kicked off its third season on Tuesday evening, sees the singer, alongside actor Jason Watkins, boxer Chris Eubank, actress Joanna Page, Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon, Busted’s Matt Willis, Steps’ Claire Richards and Love Island star Indiyah Polack, roll up their sleeves and whack on their aprons as they attempt to create the winning dish in a series of intense Cooking Battles. The loser of each battle will then have to fight for their place in the competition in the Cook Off – as they’re tasked with creating a dish they’ve never seen before.

Pete wrote on Instagram: “As part of my 30 year celebration, I have a few things on my bucket list. A cooking show and ITV is one of them. I know I want to do it, but oh boy…this is gonna be tough.”

Emma Willis and Tom Allen return as hosts, presiding over the action as the celebs are paired with professional chefs who will mentor them, in a bid to transform them from amateur to expert in a matter of weeks.

Judged blind by all the chefs there is the possibility that the losing celebrity could be sent home by their own chef mentor. But who can handle the heat and go all the way to the end to become the culinary champion of this exciting cooking competition? Tune in every Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1 to find out!