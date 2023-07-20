Parikiaki price increase announcement

Dear readers,

First of all, we’d like to thank you for your longstanding support and to ensure our community that our efforts to improve and upgrade Parikiaki will continue.

In recent years, and despite the unprecedented challenges we have all had to deal with due to the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, which has affected millions of businesses and households across the UK, Parikiaki has made enormous efforts to maintain the price of our newspaper, all the while absorbing the significant increases in our operating costs.

However, with energy prices rising and increases on the cost of printing our newspaper having been imposed on us three times in the last 12 months, it leaves us with no choice but to put our sale price up by 30 pence.

Therefore, as of next week, 20th July 2023, Parikiaki newspaper will be sold for £1.30 as opposed to its current selling price of £1. A similar proportion will apply to our existing subscribers on renewal date. If you are interested in subscribing to Parikiaki, please visit our website.

Bambos Charalambous

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Parikiaki