Cyprus’ track and field has celebrated its 32nd medal on Saturday at the Balkan Athletics Championship in Serbia with Olivia Fotopoulou’s silver medal in the women’s 100 metres.

Fotopoulou ran the 100 metres in 11.51 seconds which was over the Cypriot record of 11.25 she achieved some two weeks ago.

It is however, a success, having won Cyprus’ 10th silver medal in the history of the Balkan Championships and overall its 5th in the competition (0-3-2).