The official movie poster for the highly-anticipated third instalment in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise has been released.

This time around, the Portokalos family travel to Greece for a reunion that’s said to be a ‘heart-warming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns.’

It shows Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos) and husband Ian Miller (John Corbett) posing side-by-side as they prepare to reconnect with her family roots – which was her father Gus Portokalos’ last wish before his death; Actor Michael Constantine, who portrayed Gus in the first two films, sadly passed away in real life in August 2021 at the age of 94.

The poster also features regulars Lainie Kazan, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Elena Kampouris and newcomers Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou.

Like the first two instalments, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was written by Vardalos, only this time, she also serves as the director.

The film was shot on location in Greece and focuses on the family fulfilling Gus’ last wish for them to visit the village where he grew up.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will hit cinemas on 8 September.