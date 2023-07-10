NLCEE and Enterprise Enfield’s Green Business Event, in association with Enfield Council and EnCaf on Thursday 20 July, 11am to 1pm at the North London Business Hub, Southgate.

Businesses are invited to attend the Green Business Event to hear three guest speakers from Enfield Climate Action Forum (EnCaf), Enfield Council and Chela Ltd, who will each be addressing various aspects of the green agenda.

There will also be an opportunity to hear about accessing free digital advice and business support to grow your business with the E-business Programme.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/green-business-event… #greenerEnfield #Climateaction #E#enfield

