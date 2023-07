AMARTIA

Is the new single and music video just released by Ageliki Darra.

The talented singer with this beautiful song has given us an authentic classic zeimbekiko.

Music is composed by Panagiotis Kapiris

Lyrics by Maria Kapiri and instrumentation by Panagiotis Brakoulias.

The video clip is directed by Alex Konstantinidis using locations in Sounio and Old Faliro in Greece .

Distribution is by Yellow Music Entertainment/Viral Music Group Company