With unprecedented access to personal archives of never-before-seen footage and previously unheard interviews, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its new documentary Wham!

It follows George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s incredible four-year journey between 1982 and 1986 – from teenage school friends to global superstars who dominated the charts with hits like Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course Last Christmas.

“Success was so much more than I had ever dreamed of,” says George, (who died in 2016) in an archival interview clip. “And with your best mate – it was just absolutely magical.”

George and Andrew first performed together as WHAM! on 28 June 1986 at Wembley Stadium.

Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China. It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. The feature length documentary from director Chris Smith and producers John Battsek and Simon Halfon captures this magical time.

Meanwhile, celebs and fans on Sunday commemorated what would have been George’s 60th birthday as they shared their most beloved memories of the star.

During his headline performance at Glastonbury, Sir Elton John dedicated the song Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – on which he famously duetted with George in the early 1990s – to “his memory, and all the music which he left us with.”

Aretha Franklin, who duetted with George on the iconic I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) in 1986 wished George a “happy heavenly birthday” on Twitter.