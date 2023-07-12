The small-scale special operations exercise TAMS “ZEUS – 2023” took place between 4 and 6 July with the participation of the National Guard and the British Armed Forces.

According to a statement by the National Guard General Staff, the purpose of the exercise was to co-train Special Forces personnel in the planning and executing procedures of a fight in inhabited places within a mountainous environment.

It is noted that individual scenarios included the airlift and execution of direct offensive action in a mountainous environment, training in the shooting tower and training of personnel in battlefield First Aid items.

As stated, the final phase of the exercise was attended by the Inspector General of the National Guard, Major General Neofytos Pachoulides, who, after congratulating the personnel for the excellent planning and execution of the exercise, noted the importance of conducting joint trainings to increase the level of cooperation and understanding between the armed forces of the two countries.

The exercise, which is part of the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom, is considered particularly beneficial, as it provides the opportunity for the National Guard’s special operations personnel to be co-trained with their counterparts from the British armed forces, thus promoting the level of training and interoperability and highlighting the excellent relations between the armed forces of the two countries, the statement concluded.