A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Edgware.

Police were called at approximately 01:05hrs on Friday, 28 July to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Whitchurch Lane.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 19-year-old man died at the scene.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, he has been named as Stefan Valentine Balaban.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday, 29 July.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Stefan’s family as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them and bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“I also recognise the impact this devastating incident will have on the wider community and local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns you may have.

“A significant amount of work is taking place to identify any suspect and I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time the incident occurred to contact us immediately.

“I would also like to hear from any drivers who was passing through the area and have dash cam footage to come forward.”

Information can be provided to the incident room by calling 020 8358 0100. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 334/28Jul.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.