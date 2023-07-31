A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal shooting in Haringey.

Police were called to White Hart Lane, at the junction with Pretoria Road N17, shortly after 23.30hrs on Sunday, 30 July, to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 30s, was found with gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene a short time later.

Officers believe they know who the deceased is and are working to inform his next of kin.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist crime team are investigating.

A crime scene has been put in place. No arrests have been made.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Haringey, said: “This is a terrible and shocking incident that will understandably cause considerable concern in the community.

“We share that concern and will do everything we possibly can to support our colleagues as they investigate.

“Local people can expect to see police in the area over the coming days. My officers are there to hear your concerns and also to listen to any information that you might have that can help us apprehend those responsible for this awful crime. I urge you to speak to them, or to contact Crimestoppers, as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7377/30 Jul.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.