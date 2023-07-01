Blackburn magistrates heard the child’s school raised the alarm when he was absent without consent.

The court heard inquiries revealed the mother had flown to Cyprus with her son and another person and an international child abduction order was issued.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a charge under the Child Abduction Act of taking a child out of the UK. She was sent on bail to Burnley Crown Court to be sentenced.

Suzanne Byrne, prosecuting, said social services had been involved since the child was very young.

Following the issuing of the international child abduction order inquiries revealed she was in Cyprus with the child.

“The police managed to contact her while she was in Cyprus,” said Miss Byrne.

“She sent photographs of herself and the child to the officer in the case to reassure them or the child’s presence and welfare.