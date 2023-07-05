Conservative MPs, Theresa Villiers and Oliver Dowden, are working together to save the 84 bus services between Potters Bar and Barnet.

They are appealing to TfL and Hertfordshire County Council to contribute to funding the return of the service which was discontinued in April last year after bus operate Metroline decided it was not commercially viable.

Ever since then, the two MPs have been working to try to bring back the lost services which link their two constituencies of Hertsmere and Chipping Barnet.

Hertsmere Council indicated that they could provide some funding to support a temporary return of the service as far as High Barnet station, but it is likely that a further contribution will be needed from Hertfordshire County Council and TfL to deliver even a temporary restoration of the route.

“I’m urging Herts CC and TfL to work with me, Oliver Dowden and Hertsmere Council to find a solution,” Theresa said.

“This service is immensely important to many of my constituents, particularly the connection to local hospitals. Provision of some funding from Hertsmere represents a step forward, but I can’t see the bus coming back without support from Hertfordshire CC and TfL too. That’s why I have again asked them to step up and find a way to restore the 84 route to Barnet.”

Hertsmere MP, Oliver Dowden said: “I have long campaigned for the restoration of the 84 bus route for affected residents in Potters Bar, and for those who relied on the service to reach hospital appointments in Barnet.

“Back in March 2022 I immediately convened a meeting with Metroline, Sullivan Buses, Transport for London and Hertfordshire County Council to discuss available options.

“I continue to engage closely with the relevant bodies to reach a long term viable solution for my constituents.”