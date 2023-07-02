Mother appeals for help after daughter left in coma on Cyprus intensive care unit following severe traffic incident

Leanne Horrocks, who is the Managing Director of the Fun Fest Holiday Club in Chorley, says that her daughter Ellie Horrocks was involved in the incident on June 26th and that she is currently in a medically-induced coma in an intensive care unit having suffered a serious head injury as well as a fractured spinal cord and clavicle.

Now appealing for help to bring Ellie home so she can receive further treatment at a specialist neurology hospital in Manchester, Leanne has set up a GoFundMe page which has received over £30,000 in donations in just 14 hours, with the funds helping meet the cost of repatriation from Nicosia Hospital in Cyprus, which is not covered by Ellie’s insurance.

“As you can imagine, this is any parent’s worst nightmare and I desperately need to get her home,” Leanne wrote on Facebook. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking seeing my baby like that and being so helpless.

Ellie Horrocks, who was injured in a road traffic incident in Cyprus (credit: Leanne Horrocks, Go Fund Me)

“I would never have even dreamed that, nearly two months into her trip, I would be getting a phone call to say that Ellie has been in a serious road traffic accident and that I would be flying out to Cyprus under these circumstances,” she continued. “We are taking things hour by hour and she seems to be in the best hands.

“Please, please, please wear the correct safety helmet on quads or use your seatbelt if in a buggy; the risk of not doing so is life-threatening and I would hate anybody to be in the situation we are now.”

Leanne says that Ellie ‘set off to Cyprus to fulfil her dreams of going abroad on an adventure’ in May and that she was ‘looking forward to meeting new people and creating lifelong memories.

After seeing donations pour in, Leanne took to Facebook again to write: “Oh my god!! This has literally blown me away. My social media has gotten mental, so I don’t think I can thank every one of you individually but the appreciation I have for each and every one of you for sharing and donating no matter how small can’t even be explained.

“It shows me that this world is full of amazing people in times of need and Ellie will be eternally grateful, as I am for helping to get her home,” she added. “She is such a happy, caring, thoughtful girl with such a beautiful soul and I can see from this response she has touched the hearts of everyone she has ever met.

“We are so close to having her back home with her loving friends and family around her; hearing all their voices is what she needs to help her wake up. Love and thanks to you all.”

To donate, head to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-ellie-get-home