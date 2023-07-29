More than 4,000 third country nationals have been repatriated so far this year according to the Police Aliens and Immigration Unit (AIU).

In a press release police said that, in two recent operations carried out by members of the AIU of the Police Headquarters in coordination with members of the Paphos District AIU, a total of 29 nationals of several third countries departed on Thursday and on Friday, with flights from Larnaka airport, to return to their countries, following relevant decrees issued by competent authorities for their compulsory repatriation.

As noted, since the beginning of the year, through various repatriation operations, more than 4,000 third-country nationals, who illegally resided in Cyprus, have returned to their countries of origin.

“This number reflects more than 85% of the total number of irregular immigrant arrivals in Cyprus during the same period,” the press release adds.

Police “continue to focus efforts on maximising the number of repatriations of third-country nationals, in coordination with other competent authorities,” it concludes.