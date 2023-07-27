Out of control wildfires are raging in Magnesia, near the city of Volos. A short while ago, during a live broadcast on the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), explosions were heard in the area of Nea Anchialos, which has been ordered to evacuate.

The explosions originated from ammunition depots at the 111th Combat Wing’s Air Force Base located at the Nea Anchialos airport when, according to reports, the fire spread and reached the military area.

As a result of the explosions, windows have been shattered in many homes, particularly in Nea Anchialos, and the shockwave reached Volos, causing many residents to evacuate their houses.