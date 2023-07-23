On Sunday, 16 July 2023, the Metropolitan Police Service Greek & Cypriot Association organised and hosted a “Summer Family Fun Day” event at The Warren, Bromley. The event attracted over 350 members of the community, colleagues, and their family and friends to enjoy everything Greece, Cyprus, and the Metropolitan Police have to offer.

Along with the fabulous Greek BBQ food supplied and cooked by “The Greek Way”, there was Greek music (DJ Magis), dancing (OPA! Greek Dancing), and entertainment on offer for everyone to enjoy, including activities, games, Tavli competition, raffle prizes and face painting for the children to enjoy.

The Mets Mounted, Roads & Traffic command, Cadets, TSG, POLSA and Firearms teams also attended, engaging with the public and highlighting the magnificent work our officers do every single day whilst showcasing the different career paths available once you’re an officer in the Metropolitan Police.

Zaf above, The MPS GCA Vice-Secretary stated, “Events like this bring our Greek and Cypriot community together. It was amazing to see the support people have shown us to attend in their hundreds!



I’m especially proud of all the hard work our committee, all of whom are volunteers, have done in the months leading up to the event to make it all possible.”

Please follow the Association by searching “Mpsgca” on all social media or by visiting www.mpsgca.org and following the links from there.