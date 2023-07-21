A murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a woman in 2013.

Lisa Pour, who would have been 51 this month, was reported missing on Tuesday, 16 January 2013. Despite extensive enquiries conducted over the last ten years no firm evidence was found to establish what happened to Lisa.

The absence of any contact from Lisa, who was devoted to her family, has led detectives to conclude that she has come to harm and the investigation has been passed to homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Lisa was a mother-of-three children that she adored, she was close to her parents and while her lifestyle could be described as somewhat chaotic, she would not have broken contact with her loved ones.”

At the time of her disappearance, Lisa was around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with dark hair, she was known to frequent Camden and Brent.

It was established that she had been staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road that was known to be popular with drug users. Over the years police have spoken with a variety of people with connections to the address who have repeated ‘rumours’ they have heard, but that information has never resulted in any concrete evidence.

DCI Rawlinson added: “Every day that has gone by Lisa’s family has hoped that she would walk through the door and put an end to the agony of not knowing what happened to her. I am hoping that now, with the passing of time, someone who knows what happened to Lisa may feel that they can come forward and share what they know. If you can help us please don’t hesitate to get in touch, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, but please do make the call.”

Lisa’s father Reza Pour said: “Lisa’s absence in our lives has been a daily struggle, but we always held onto the hope that she might still come back to us. To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over. Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa. Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or call 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

+ The reward being offered by a member of Lisa’s family is independent of the Metropolitan Police Service and would be paid entirely at the family’s discretion. The Metropolitan Police Service cannot guarantee payment of this reward, and shall play no role in deciding whether or not a person is to receive this reward.