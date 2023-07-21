At the same time, he committed once again to the territorial integrity of Cyprus and a solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

“I unequivocally condemn Turkey’s continued aggressive and antagonistic behavior, including provocative action in Varosha. President Erdogan must immediately withdraw the more than 40,000 troops from the Republic’s territory and enable the reunification of Cyprus,” Senator Menendez said.

“I reaffirm my commitment to Cyprus’ sovereignty, territorial integrity & one state based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, as well as its defense and will continue to pursue legislation to further our military ties,” he added.

According to Menendez “Congress made clear through the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, the United States and Cyprus remain strong friends and partners.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.