The official Memorial Service was held at the Holy Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos Wood Green in North London, in the presence of the President and members of the National Cypriot Federation of the United Kingdom, the Ambassador of Greece and the High Commissioner of Cyprus in Great Britain, the General Consuls, the President of the Association of Greek Orthodox Communities of Great Britain, representatives of the local Press and many officials.

The Holy Archdiocese was represented by His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, who spoke appropriately to the congregation. A greeting from the President of the National Cypriot Federation of the United Kingdom, Mr. Christos Karaolis, followed, and the keynote speech of the day was delivered by the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom, Mr. Andreas Kakouris.

Photographs: Alexios Gennaris