Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted following a double murder in Islington.

Lorik Lupqi, aged 19, is from the Archway area and also has links to parts of east and south-west London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting CAD 9383/29Jun. He should not be approached.

Lupqi is wanted in connection with the murders of Leonardo Reid, 15, and Klevi Shekaj, 23, who were stabbed in the Elthorne Road area at approximately 23:30hrs on Thursday, 29 June.

Their families continue to be supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Special post-mortem examinations confirmed both men died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

A third man, aged 28, was also stabbed in the attack. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Three men have already been charged as part of the investigation and are remanded in custody ahead of standing trial in May 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This marks a significant development in our investigation as we appeal for the public’s help to locate Lorik Lupqi.

“Several weeks have passed since this awful incident and I am confident there are people who know where Lupqi is. I would encourage them to do the right thing by the victims’ grieving families and contact us immediately.”

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You will not be asked to share your name.