A man who repeatedly raped and beat a vulnerable woman in Hackney has been jailed for 19 years.

Pascal Jombla, 46 (03.05.77), of Amhurst Road, Hackney, subjected the victim-survivor to a sustained attack, punching and kicking her before raping her. Her injuries were so severe she was admitted to hospital.

Detective Constable Jean-Luc Argent, who led the investigation, said: “Jombla is a violent rapist and his actions have caused a great deal of trauma. The only place for him is behind bars.

“The victim-survivor has been incredibly brave throughout the investigation and the trial. Although she continues to suffer physical and psychological effects from the sustained and brutal attack, I hope today’s sentence can begin to provide some justice.

“Targeting predatory men who are violent towards women and girls is our top priority. We will investigate all reports of rape and sexual assault, no matter how recent, and specially trained officers will support victim-survivors.”

On 21 June 2022 Jombla dragged the victim-survivor into his home and subjected her to a horrific and sustained attack in which he repeatedly raped and beat her. He threatened the terrified victim-survivor if she did not keep quiet.

The next morning, eventually Jombla fell asleep and the victim was able to escape and shout for help from the front doorway. A passing member of the public came to her aid and called 999.

Officers immediately attended and found the victim-survivor suffering from injuries to her face and extensive bruising to her body. She was taken to hospital where it was determined she had suffered a fracture to her lower back as a result of the attack, among other physical injuries.

In a statement read out at court, the victim-survivor said: “What happened to me on that night has severely impacted on my life in every way.

“I was thinking how can this be happening to me? How is it possible? Will I get out alive? What is going to happen to me? Will he kill me? This will continued to affect me in all ways and I know it will continue to have an impact on my life in the future.

“I still feel uneasy to go out but I know I have to try and carry on with my life as normal as I possibly can. I don’t think I will ever be able to fully recover from what happened to me which scares me as I don’t want to spend the rest of my life thinking about the ordeal he put me through.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped and supported me through this horrendous ordeal.”

Jombla was arrested later that morning when officers found him still asleep at his home address.

Detectives collected DNA evidence, analysed CCTV and carried out numerous witness interviews to build a case against him. Jombla made no comment in his police interview and was charged two days later on 24 June 2022.

Jombla was convicted on Wednesday, 8 November 2022 for six counts of rape and two counts of actual bodily harm following a trial. He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 21 June. He was given an extended sentence of 24 years, consisting of a custodial term of 19 years and an extension period of 5 years.