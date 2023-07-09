A man has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years after a fatal stabbing in Enfield in 2017.

Jarrad Spence-Robinson, 26 (03.05.97) of no fixed abode, was convicted of murdering 23-year-old Seun McMillan following a trial at the Old Bailey in February. On Friday, 7 July he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 32 years.

Seun and Spence-Robinson were known to each other and had fallen out in a row over money that Spence-Robinson believed was owed to him.



On 2 May 2017, Spence-Robinson photo above was informed by a telephone call that Seun was in the Cowper Gardens area of Southgate and he travelled to the scene to find him. On arrival, he launched a swift attack, stabbing him in the chest before quickly fleeing in his car.



Seun photo above died in hospital later that evening. A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be a single stab wound to the heart.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Seun’s family and friends have faced a long and difficult wait for justice – we will never give up fighting for families like theirs who have lost their loved ones, no matter how much time has passed.”

Seun’s mother said: “The impact on Seun’s death has been horrific on me emotionally and physically. I have not allowed myself to be consumed by grief, to be beaten with bitterness and sorrow. Since Seun’s death I feel that I have not grieved. I have not allowed myself to do so, especially in front of my children as that would make them feel even more loss, than they are having to deal with.

“The pain and loss of Shay’s death will never leave me and has left me heart broken. My heart currently works with one less valve. When I look at myself I see a different reflection, a person that I don’t recognise. When I see the pain on my children it hurts more.

“Jarrad has never shown any remorse, or respect to me and the family for the murder of our eldest son.

“For our family there will be no more family events, no joint birthdays that I arrange, Shay will not meet new additions to our family, I will never have any grandchildren and yet it’s hard to say life goes on. I thank my friends and family for supporting me over these years and thank the justice system for bringing justice for Shay.”