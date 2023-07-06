A man convicted of murdering a 23-year-old man in Enfield after detectives worked tirelessly to ensure he was brought to justice for the brutal attack has been jailed for 25 years.

Russell Jordan Jones was chatting to friends on a street corner when he was shot and stabbed at random by a group of men who wrongly suspected him to be a member of a rival gang.

Sherome Williams, 21 (15.10.01) of Woodlands Road, Enfield above was convicted of Russell’s murder on Wednesday, 14 June following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was sentenced at the same court on 30 June to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 25 years in custody.

Two others have already been convicted for the murder, and in January 2019 both were handed 29-year sentences.

The court heard that in the early hours of 17 March 2018, Russell and several friends were in South Street, Enfield, when they were approached by a group of men wearing dark clothing and masks covering their faces.

Out of nowhere, the group launched a ferocious attack on Russell and a second man, shooting Russell who fell into the road and was set upon by the group who stabbed him several times. One of his friends also suffered stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Russell was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation, working around the clock to identity the suspects – a complex task involving an analysis of hours of CCTV footage which was then carefully corroborated with mobile phone use by the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Donoghue, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North – Homicide Team said: “On a freezing cold night in March 2018, Williams and others armed themselves with a sawn off shotgun and knives before setting out in search of opposing gang members. The group they chose were not in a gang, they were simply a group of young men chatting outside a shop.

“The wickedness and ferocity of the attack, which was captured on CCTV, has shocked even the most seasoned of homicide detectives.”