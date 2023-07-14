A man has been charged with the murder of two women and will appear in court on Friday, 14 July.

Carl Cooper, 65 (19/4/1958) of Broadfield Road, SE6 has been charged with the murder of 41-year-old Naomi Hunte and 48-year-old Fiona Holm on Thursday, 13 July. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 July.

Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, SE18 at 20:25hrs on Monday, 14 February 2022.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, 16 February at Greenwich Mortuary and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

Cooper was originally arrested on 18 February 2022 on suspicion of Naomi’s murder and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries before being released under investigation. Cooper was not on bail at the time of Fiona’s disappearance.

Fiona Holm was reported missing on 29 June 2023 and was last seen at an off license in Verdant Lane on Tuesday, 20 June. Fiona has not been heard from since.

Fiona’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person investigation. The investigation was transferred to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command on Tuesday, 11 July due to the out of character nature of her disappearance and the amount of time since she had last been seen alive.

On Tuesday 11 July Cooper was arrested on suspicion of Fiona’s murder and subsequently charged with the murder of both Naomi and Fiona. Cooper is known to both women.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine following the death of someone subject to a missing person investigation.

Searches are ongoing to find Fiona’s body at addresses and some open areas in South East London. Officers are appealing for anyone with any information relating to Fiona’s disappearance to contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 22MIS023317.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The families of Naomi and Fiona have been updated on this development and are being supported by specially trained officers.