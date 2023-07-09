A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a teenager in Haringey.

Reagan Konin – 18 (17.12.04) of Victoria Road, N15 will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 10 July charged with:

– the murder of Andre Salmon;

– possession of a section 5 firearm;

– possession of an offensive weapon in a private place;

– possession with intent to supply class A drugs;

– affray.

Police previous appealed for the public’s assistance to locate Konin – he was arrested in Southend on Saturday, 8 July.

An investigation was launched by homicide detectives after Andre, 18, was found suffering injuries after being shot in Constable Crescent, N15 on Monday, 3 July. He died at the scene.

Andre’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.