Detectives investigating a double murder in Islington have charged a man.

Abel Chunda, 27 (03.01.96), of Highgate Hill, N19 has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 5 July.

a male aged 17, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been released on bail.

Both were arrested on Monday, 3 July.

The families of the deceased – 15-year-old Leonardo Reid and a 23-year-old man – have been informed. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police were called at 23:33hrs on Thursday, 29 June to Elthorne Road, N19 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of medical staff he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, just after midnight.

He has been named as Leonardo Reid from Islington.

It was established that another victim, a 23-year-old man, had also suffered stab injuries. He had been taken to a west London hospital, where he too was pronounced dead.

Special post-mortem examinations for both victims have given a provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

A third victim, believed aged 28, was also located at an address in N19. He had suffered a stab wound. He was taken to a north London hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation, supported by colleagues from the Central North Command Unit.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday, 1 July on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He was taken to a north London police station and was subsequently released with no further action.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun.

To remain 100% anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.