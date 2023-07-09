A brand new duplex penthouse in Cyprus with a private pool and far-reaching views over the Mediterranean Sea hit the market last week for €11.65 million (US$12.65 million).

The six-bedroom apartment sits atop one of the three residential towers that comprise the Blu Marine development in Limassol, a city on the island’s southern coast.

The towers are named after ancient Greek Gods—Zeus, Oceanus and Poseidon—and this penthouse can be found on the 33rd and 34th floors of the latter, and is therefore dubbed the Poseidon Penthouse.

Accessed via its own private elevator, the 7,800-square-foot unit has, at its heart, an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with double-height ceilings and walls of glass that are designed to maximize the ocean views, according to the listing with Leptos Estates.

A contemporary open staircase leads to the upper level of the penthouse where there is a sizable primary bedroom suite with a walk-in wardrobe, as well as two of the other bedroom suites.

There’s also a TV and lounge area, a reception room and a barbecue area that leads onto the home’s large wraparound terrace. The outdoor space is well-equipped with a private swimming pool, sun loungers, seating areas and landscaping.

The penthouse is “one of the best apartments available on the market in Cyprus,” said Pantelis Leptos, co-president of Leptos Group of Companies, which is developing the under-construction project. “The contemporary loft-style design is accentuated by spectacular views directly onto the sea and along the Limassol coastline.”

Residents will also benefit from all of the “amenities available at Blu Marine, which includes a private beach at the front of the development, whilst also being within a short walk from Limassol Old Town and the marina,” Leptos said.

There’s also a 50-meter infinity pool, gardens, a bistro, 24-hour concierge and health and wellness facilities, including a gym, treatment rooms and sauna and steam rooms.