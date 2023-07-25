In a statement to CNA, Constantinou said that three aircrafts were able to operate in the area early on Tuesday morning and the fire has now been contained. There was no need to activate the “Icarus 2” plan or to reinforce the flying means, as was initially announced, he noted, adding that strong forces will remain on the scene for any reignitions.

Following a fire at the area of Pentakomo, firefighting forces were also called to the community of Mathikoloni in Limassol district to extinguish a fire that broke out in the area.

The fire burned three hectares of land near the community of Mathikoloni, said the Forests Department, consisting mainly of carob trees, olive trees and wild vegetation.

Moreover, Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that in cooperation with the Forests Department, at least four wooden individual houses on the boundaries of the community were protected.

The Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Koukkides – Procopiou announced the expansion, extension and strengthening of the Neighbourhood Watch scheme for the prevention of fires during her address at an event regarding the scheme’s development on Monday in Kyperounta.

The Minister said that the scheme, which has been a key pillar of the new Community Policing model since its implementation in 2011, has been instrumental in the field of crime prevention and added that the contribution of the watch members will be catalytic in preventing and addressing the serious problem of catastrophic fires.