Last call for your diaries: Live locally to Bruce Grove?

Join us for a walking tour 👣 & complimentary refreshments to celebrate Pride in Bruce Grove art installations:

1. Bruce Grove Bridge Mosaic 🎨

2. Pedestrian footpath behind Holcombe Market 🤼

3. Scotland Green Alleway ✨

Meet under Bruce Grove Bridge at 7.30 pm on Wednesday 12 July.

More info: https://tottenhamhighroadprojects.commonplace.is/…/prid…

Hope to see you there 👋