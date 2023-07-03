KOPA AGM THURSDAY 13 JULY 8PM

KOPA is holding its AGM on 13 July at 8pm at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green. As you are aware the league did not run a Sunday competition last season and potential future options will be discussed at the meeting.

If you have an interest in our community football and would like to contribute to discussing our future, it would be great to see you.

The Agenda will be as follows;

1. Chairman Update & Previous AGM

2. Financial Statements

3. Management Committee

4. Discussion on Objectives and Future of KOPA

We would like anyone that is interested in joining the committee to let us know before the meeting. Nominations will be accepted for officer positions.

Please Email: [email protected]