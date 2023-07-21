KOPA League had their Annual General meeting on Thursday 13 July 2023 at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green.

There was a very good turn out and alot of interest from the participants individuals and representatives from Clubs that previously played in the League and wish to continue to be members.

As you are aware, the league did not run a Sunday competition last season and future options were discussed.

Kypros Kyprianou, a former chairman of the League, took the Chair and gave the meeting insight on the League’s past season and that they had two succesful veterans tournaments with 12 different teams taking part overall.

A financial report was also given by former League Chairman Jack Markou.

An open discussion then took place and as it went on, it appeared that a Sunday League would be very difficult to rekindle at this time.

It was decided that the way forward was to continue the veterans league and form KOPA League Cup tournaments where member clubs can participate, whether its five-a-side, seven-a-side or eleven-a-side, Youth and Women’s football.

Present at the meeting were Kypros Kyprianou, Mario Michael, Michael Pieri, Michael Yiakou-mi, Charlie Gregoriou, Michalis Ioannou, Dimitri Ioannou, Peter Vasiliou, Jack Markou, George Constantinides, Kokos Georgiou, George Michaelides, Andreas Anastasiou, George Tsialos, Athos Aristidou, Anas Manoli, Peter Charalambous, Tony Antoniou, Demi Shiamishis and Lakis Chry-sostomou, Honorary President of the KOPA League, who said that it was imperative the league continued and keep the Cypriot identity going.

Also present was Christos Karaolis, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, who pointed out that it was very important in the interest of the UK Cypriot and the whole Cypriot community that the League continued.

It was good that the Clubs Olympia, Komi Kebir, Omonia London, Panathinaikos, Omonia Youth and KLN were represen-ted and that New Salamis, who now play in the Isthmian League and fly the flag for our commu-nity in the FA Cup, were represen-ted by Athos Aristidou.

Proposals and names were then put forward for a new committee and a meeting date was set.

Names put forward and accepted were Kypros Kyprianou, Mario Michael, Michael Pieri, Michalis Ioannou and Dimitri Ioannou, Jack Markou, George Constantinides, Kokos Georgiou, Andreas Anastasiou, George Tsialos, Anas Manoli, Peter Charalambous, Michael Yiakoumi, a former General Secretary of the League, and Lakis Chrysostomou who is able to attend all meetings as the Honorary Chairman of KOPA League.

