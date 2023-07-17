Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides won on Saturday the bronze medal in the Test Event of the 2024 Olympic Games that was held in Marseilles, where in one year from now the sailing events of the 33rd Olympic Games will take place.

According to a press release, the 33-year-old sailor secured the bronze medal thanks to his 3rd place in the medal race, after being at the fourth place until the 10th race.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Matt Wearn won the medal race, beating the British Michael Beckett.

Kontides is now focusing on the World Sailing Championships that will be held in The Hague August 13-20.

In statements after the race, Kontidis expressed his satisfaction for the bronze medal. “It was a difficult week. Both the Australian and the British sailors fought very well. We faced all kinds of conditions this week”, he said and noted that he has drawn useful conclusions in matters of strategy.

“The race for the medals was difficult but I managed to take a lead and I believe that both in the upcoming World Championships and in the Olympic Games I will be even better”, said the Cypriot Olympian.