This year, our major events programme will bring some of the biggest names in music to Finsbury Park, including Travis Scott, Pulp, Jamie T and the 1975.

Events bring major benefits to the Haringey, including around £1.2 million income each year which is reinvested into the park. This year there will also be two free community events giving local musicians the opportunity to take to the festival stage. Find out more about these benefits on our mythbusting fact sheet.

Letters were sent to residents earlier this month informing them about the events and the impacts that events will have on the local area.

Read below for key information about the events including how you can raise questions, concerns and feedback.

Contact Details for Festival Republic’s Community Response/Event Control Teams

First things first, if you have any questions or concerns on event days, Festival Republic have set up a hotline number (020 8080 1459) for local residents and businesses to connect you directly with their Community Response/Event Control teams during the festivals and gigs, if required.

Festival Republic have retained three phone lines with three operators, so someone will be available to speak with you.

Operators will take details of the request/complaint and contact the appropriate contractor or department to action a response accordingly. A unique reference number will be given to you.

Therefore, if you have any questions or concerns on event days, please don’t hesitate to contact Festival Republic’s Community Response/Event Control teams on: 020 8080 1459.

This hotline number will be open and operational as follows:

Build Days – Wednesday 21 June 2023-Thursday 29 June 2023 & Monday 3 July 2023-Thursday 6 July 2023: 8am-8pm.Event Days – Friday 30 June 2023-Sunday 2 July 2023 & Friday 7 July 2023-Sunday 9 July 2023: 8am-2am.Break Days – Monday 10 July 2023-Friday 14 July 2023: 8am-8pm.

Alternatively, if you have anything you’d like to raise leading up to the event days, feel free to email: [email protected].

Festival Republic will do their best to respond within a 48-hour period in the lead-up to the event and daily during it.

It is strongly advised to regularly check the following websites for up-to-date information:

Jamie TPulpThe 1975Wireless

Noise

Sound checks will take place on each of the event days prior to opening and also on Thursday 29 June and Thursday 6 July. Sound checks will not be at maximum event levels and although they may last a maximum of 90 minutes within a pre agreed 3 hour period, tests will be carried out in short intervals.

Low-level, recorded music will be played once gates open until the first act comes on stage.

Please note that there are two community events being run by the council on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 July, which will give local musicians and young people the opportunity to play on the festival stage. The internal road within the park will be unavailable on both these evenings.

Pyrotechnics

There will be pyrotechnic displays throughout the events. The timings of these displays will be displayed on the resident website once confirmed. Please check back here for more detail.

Traffic plans on event days

Please plan your respective journeys in advance; allow for extra time during peak times and follow the posted instructions and any additional signage as well.

Parking Restrictions – What roads will be affected and when?

On all event days the following parking controls will be in operation within Haringey

The Event Day controls in Finsbury Park CPZ, Finsbury Park B & C CPZs will be operational until 20:30 on event days.The existing Green Lanes A CPZ times will be extended on the following dates and roads:Friday 30 June and Friday 7 July – 18:30 and 20:30Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July – 08:30 and 20:30Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July 08:30 and 20:30

Wightman Road, Umfreville Road, Warwick Gardens, Railway Approach, Woollastone Road, Roseberry Gardens, Warham Road, Atterbury Road, Devon Gardens, Pemberton Road, Cyprus Close, Rutland Gardens, Mattison Road, Salisbury Road, Essex Gardens, Duckett Road, Kimberley Gardens, Grafton Gardens, Cavendish Road, Cleveland Gardens, Stanhope Gardens, Burgoyne Road, Chesterfield Gardens, Portland Gardens, Doncaster Gardens & Sussex Gardens.

The existing Green Lanes B CPZ times will be extended on the following dates and roads:Friday 30 June and Friday 7 July – 18:30 and 20:30Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July – 08:30 and 20:30Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July – 08:30 and 20:30

Alroy Road, Conningsby Road, Endymion Road, Lothair Road North, Lothair Road South, Tancred Road and Venetia Road, N4

Osbourne Road parking bays will be suspended for the duration of the event days to facilitate Private Hire and Uber drop off and pick-ups. This will cease at midnight.

This means on the days and times listed above, vehicles must not park in any residents/business parking bay on these roads unless they display a valid Green Lanes CPZ (GLA & GLB) permit or visitors’ permit. Existing parking restrictions apply.

Road closures at the end of the night

Seven Sisters Road

SSR will be closed to traffic for a 90 minute period following the event to facilitate the safe egress of customers to the train station.

Stroud Green Road

Stroud Green Road will be closed from approx. 21:00 on Friday and Saturday and 20:00 Sunday to facilitate the safe egress of customers to the train station.

These road closures are there to ensure the safe egress of public leaving the park.

The roads will be closed at all junctions joining Seven Sisters Rd between Fonthill Road & GreenLanes covering;

Hackney – Portland Rise, Brand Close, Alexandra Grove, Queens Drive, Wilberforce Road, Finsbury Park Road, Blackstock Road,Somerfield Road, junction with Blackstock Road will be residents access only.Islington – Rock Street, Isledon Road, Fonthill Road.

The roads will be closed at all junctions joining Stroud Green Road between Seven Sisters Road and Tollington Park / Upper Tollington Park covering;Islington – Wells Terrace, Morris Place andLennox Road.

Haringey – Perth Road

