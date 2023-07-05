Calling all Parikiaki readers to join and support the Labour Cypriot Society.

The Society exists to bring together Cypriots from all communities (Greek, Turkish, Maronite, Armenian and friends of Cypriots) for the mutual benefit of the Cypriot community and the Labour Party. With a general election likely next year, we need your help to function and grow as a Society so we can play a part in a Labour victory and in turn a Labour government.

The Society supports a solution to the Cyprus problem based on the relevant UN resolutions, equality, diversity and inclusion, without prejudice or discrimination.

Reach out to us on @LabourCypriots, [email protected], and [email protected]