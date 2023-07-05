On the NHS’s 75th Birthday, Barnet’s Labour councillors have thanked all of those who work and have worked in the health service. The doctors, nurses and support staff who have cared for us when we were born, as we grew, when we were sick, and as we have got older.

Barnet Council Leader Barry Rawlings – the 5,993,144th baby born on the NHS – said:

“Up to an estimated 20,000 Barnet residents work in healthcare, and the vast majority of those are part of the NHS.

“I want to thank them for being part of one of Britain’s greatest achievements: The understanding as a society that healthcare is a right, not a privilege; and that no one should fear being turned away for treatment because they cannot afford to pay.

“You treat us like citizens exercising our rights – not customers you seek to extract the most money from for the least possible service in return. It is an everyday miracle.”

However, that achievement is now in danger. Public satisfaction peaked with the NHS at the end of Labour’s term in office in 2010 at 70 per cent. An independent report comparing healthcare systems across the world found in the same year that the NHS ranked first for effective care, efficiency and access regardless of ability to pay. Today – after 13 years of Conservative Government – satisfaction is at 29 per cent, the lowest since records began, and there are more than 7million people languishing on waiting lists.

Barnet Labour’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing Alison Moore the 7,226,056th baby to be born on the NHS – said:

“When Labour came to power in 1997, the NHS was in crisis. But by pursuing ‘prudence with a purpose’, Labour showed you can run Government finances properly and make the NHS the envy of the world, despite all the challenges. The British people know we can do it again because we have done it before.

“We need a Labour Government now that cares for our NHS as much as it cares for us and that will make sure that a child born today also knows it will be there for them in 75 years time.”