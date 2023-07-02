A six-year-old Israeli girl was killed Saturday in a jet ski accident in Cyprus, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and local media said.

The fatal accident occurred at Lady’s Mile Beach, south of Limassol, and initial details indicated the girl was on a jet ski controlled by her father when it crashed into another jet ski for an unknown reason.

Local authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Initial details were murky, with Hebrew media airing contradictory reports about who had been driving the second jet ski. Cyprus’s Sigma Live news site, which said the family also had Ukrainian origins, reported that the second watercraft was being driven by the girl’s mother, but this was not confirmed by official sources.

The girl was critically injured and taken to a hospital in Limassol, where doctors pronounced her death several hours later.

The Foreign Ministry said its consul in Nicosia was in contact with the family.