Our local police and community safety team have been out and about this week as part of #ASBAwarenessWeek.

The week aims to help communities understand what anti-social behaviour (ASB) looks like and how they can help tackle it.

We have been speaking to residents about safety and issues such as cyclists riding on pavements near Highbury and Islington station and delivery drivers parking in pedestrian areas. We have walked shoulder to shoulder with Islington’s women on a march around Bunhill to identify unsafe areas.

We have carried out weapons sweep at Isledon gardens, and we have had resident drop ins and bike safety checks at Finsbury Park and Seven Sisters Road.

We need to work together to make islington safer for everyone. You can visit our website to find out more about our upcoming community safety events.

