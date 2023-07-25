Islington Council is set to invite local people to help create an inclusive programme of activities at the new Sobell Leisure Centre, so that people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the huge benefits of sport and physical activity.

To support its mission to create a more equal future by challenging inequality, the council plans to reach out to people that are typically underrepresented in sport and fitness – such as women and girls, low-income families, disabled people, Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities, and older adults – to create a truly inclusive programme of activities.

It comes after the council held a six-week consultation, in which 1,003 people put forward their ideas, insights, and vision for the Sobell Leisure Centre – which had its ground floor written off following a devastating flood last August.

During the consultation, local people told how they wanted to see a more inclusive range of activities. The council and GLL – the charitable enterprise that run Sobell on the council’s behalf – have listened, and are set to make the following, transformative improvements:

Working directly with groups that are typically underrepresented in sports to create a programme of activities that is inclusive for all. This could result in targeted sessions for specific groups, inclusive sports such as wheelchair basketball, and multi-generational sessions.

Following feedback during the consultation, the range of sports on offer is set to be greatly increased. Sports that could be added to the site include handball, paddle tennis, archery, netball, indoor cricket, and hockey.

Creating a high-energy, fun, active zone for people of all ages.

Expanding and improving existing facilities, including the squash courts, gym, dojo, and boxing studio.

Soon, the council will set out the process of how it will work directly with groups that are underrepresented in sport and physical activity to create an inclusive programme of activities.

Before the start of the consultation, the council and GLL, after much thought, took the difficult decision to propose not to rebuild the Sobell’s ice rink. Even before the cost-of-living crisis and rise in energy prices, the rink had been making a loss of £250,000 per year. Where the trampoline park had been used by an average of 2,000 people per week, the ice rink’s average weekly usage was approximately 490 people – and that was before the opening of the new, double Olympic-sized rink at Lee Valley.

Although 54% of the respondents to the consultation said they wouldn’t be impacted by it not being reinstated, the council listened carefully to the ideas and suggestions from the 36% that said they would be impacted. Unfortunately, none of these were found to be viable, and the council is set to now take the difficult decision to not reinstate the ice rink.

The council is working urgently to make it as easy as possible for Sobell ice rink users to transfer to other facilities – including potentially offering transport to the newer rink at Lee Valley for those might otherwise struggle to travel there.

Cllr Nurullah Turan, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We’re determined to create a more equal Islington, where everyone can enjoy the mental, physical, and social benefits of staying active. That’s why we held a public consultation on the future of the Sobell Leisure Centre – to hear your thoughts, ideas, and insights into how we can create a better facility for all.

“You told us you wanted to see a more inclusive range of activities, and we’ve listened. So, we plan to reach out to people from groups that are typically underrepresented in sport and physical activity, to create a new programme of activities that appeals to all.

“Throughout the consultation, the affection that many people have for the ice rink has shone through. The arguments for not reinstating it – such as the huge financial cost of maintaining it, the comparatively low usership, and the opening of newer, larger facilities – are compelling, but that doesn’t make our decision any easier.

“We’ve thoroughly explored different ways to reinstate the ice rink but, regrettably, none of these were viable. We’re now working with GLL and ice rink users to make it as easy as possible for skaters and groups to make use of the fantastic state-of-the-art rinks at Lee Valley and Alexandra Palace.

“We’re really looking forward to transforming the Sobell into a modern, welcoming facility where more people than ever can enjoy the huge benefits of staying active.”

The council’s plans for the Sobell Leisure Centre have been published today in a “key decision” report, which is set to be approved on Wednesday, 2 August. Later this year, the council and GLL will put forward their final plans for the Sobell Leisure Centre, which will reflect the direct engagement that’s being undertaken with the local community.