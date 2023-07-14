Islington Council is set to buy back 100 homes for young adults leaving care, people sleeping rough, and families who have had to flee Afghanistan and Ukraine.

All the homes would be ex-council homes in Islington that were sold under the national right-to-buy policy.

The homes include:

20 one-bedroom homes for care-experienced young adults leaving the council’s care

20 one-bedroom homes for people sleeping rough in Islington or at risk of sleeping rough

60 two, three and four-bedroom homes for families who have had to leave Afghanistan and Ukraine

Part of the funding for the buy-back programme is from the Greater London Authority and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The council will also add £26 million of funding.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “We want everyone in Islington to have a safe, decent and genuinely affordable place to call home.

“Buying back these 100 homes will make a huge difference to the lives of many people in our borough, including young adults leaving local authority care, and people sleeping rough or at risk of sleeping rough.

“They will also provide decent homes for families who have had to leave Afghanistan and Ukraine, as part of our long and proud history of offering sanctuary to people in need.”

The number of homeless people living on Islington’s streets is at its lowest level since records began. However, in the last year the council has housed 200 people who have slept on Islington’s streets, and the pressure for accommodation continues.

The council previously bought back 140 former council homes for people in severe housing need as part of a previous programme with the GLA.

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development said: “For more than 40 years, London’s precious council homes have been disappearing into the private sector, often never to be replaced. The Mayor and I are focused on stemming the tide and replenishing London’s social housing stock.

“I am proud to see Islington taking the lead in this important area and bringing these homes back into public ownership. These homes were built for the public good and thanks to the council’s actions they will once again benefit some of the most vulnerable in our society, rather than the pockets of private landlords.

“Fixing the housing crisis is going to take time, but boosting our council housing supply forms a key part of the Mayor’s plan to build a better London for everyone.”

A report setting out the proposals in full is recommended for approval by Islington Council’s Executive on 20 June 2023.