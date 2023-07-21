Last year, Islington Council committed £10million to transforming shared spaces on estates across the borough through its Thriving Neighbourhoods programme. Over 200 projects have been funded so far and work has already begun to improve playgrounds, recycling areas, landscaping, accessibility, and seating at different locations in Islington.

Local people were able to suggest changes and improvements in their area, with the council funding and implementing the approved projects.

So far, £6million has been allocated to projects suggested in the first round, which opened in September 2022. Submissions are now closed while these works are completed, but the council will re-open them early next year to hear more ideas from residents about how to improve their neighbourhoods.

One example where improvement works are underway is on the Finsbury Estate. The council will improve several areas on the estate including: new planting, installing a new recycling and waste area, increasing the size of the cycle shed and creating new cycle storage, and resurfacing some of the pedestrian pathways. A new playground has also been completed, using money contributed by developers building nearby.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “Everyone in our borough deserves a place to call home that is decent, secure and genuinely affordable, and investing in shared spaces is at the heart of this.

“Through our Thriving Neighbourhoods programme, we have heard from residents about what improvements they need where they live. We have allocated over half of the money already and have started to use it to make a positive difference to people living on the borough’s estates.

“I am delighted to see the progress on the Finsbury Estate and on other projects that have already started on other estates. I hope these changes help to make people feel proud of where they live.”

Local people can find out more about the programme by visiting the council’s website, or by emailing [email protected].