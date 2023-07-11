Officers investigating a hate crime on board a London Overground train are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 3.45pm on Thursday 15 June, the two victims were on board a train travelling between Stratford and Hackney Central station when a man subjected them to homophobic abuse.

He also spat at the victims and threatened them with violence, before also making a racist gesture towards one of them.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 60 of 16/06/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.