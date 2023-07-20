Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating an assault at Kilburn Underground station are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 9.25pm on Thursday 22 June, on board a train between Finchley Road and Kilburn, a man began acting aggressively towards the victim.

The man then followed the victim off the train onto the platform and assaulted her, before running away.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 721-220623.