Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a 12-year-old girl was robbed at knifepoint in Camden.

At around 20:30hrs on Tuesday 11, July two males approached the victim on Hampstead Road as she was walking home.

One of them threatened her with a knife and told her to hand over her phone and give him the password.

Once she had provided the password, the suspects let her go and she ran away.

Detectives launched an investigation and gathered CCTV from the area.

The suspects were captured walking down the road, looking at the device they had just stolen.

On Friday, 28 July a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Max Pennington, from local policing team in Camden, said: “We have made good progress with out investigation, however we are still keen to identify the other person involved.

“This was a terrifying robbery which took place in broad daylight and we think there will be people who witnessed the incident or recognise the man pictured who can help us to find him and we would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7601/11Jul. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.