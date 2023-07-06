Demetriou was addressing MPs and officials in London, during a reception hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the British parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Greek Cypriot side exerts every possible effort for the resumption of negotiations towards achieving a just and viable settlement in accordance with international law, pertinent UN Security Council resolutions and European principles. A settlement that will reunify our country in conditions of lasting peace and stability, where all Cypriots, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins, can prosper and build a brighter future in their common homeland. We owe it to our youth and generations to come,” said Demetriou.

She denounced Turkey’s action to the opposite direction, with claims for a “two-state” solution, outside the UN framework and contrary to relevant UN Security Council resolutions. “Such claims, cannot in any way be accepted and have explicitly been rejected by the UN, the EU and the entire international community,” noted the House President.

She also denounced Turkey’s provocations in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone and in Famagusta, the usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied area of the island, and its militarisation, as well as the “instrumentalisation” of irregular migrants, as “hybrid war tactics” by Turkey that aim “at altering the demographic character and destabilising the Republic of Cyprus.”

Referring to the UK’s role, Demetriou said: “By continuing to lend its support, expertise, and diplomatic influence, the UK can play a pivotal role in facilitating constructive negotiations to bring about the reunification of Cyprus, thereby promoting peace, stability, and prosperity for all Cypriots.”

She then noted that the situations in Cyprus and Ukraine are similar, and that both Nicosia and London correctly “strongly uphold the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity for Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, while standing firmly in support of the respect for international law.”

She remarked that “it is crucial that the international community exhibits the same level of determination and support for Cyprus as it does for Ukraine in dealing with Russia. Once more, the logic of double standards is unacceptably evident and there is an absolute need for consistency with principles, if we mean to work for peace.”

The theme of the reception was about “challenges and opportunities” in the relationship between Cyprus and the UK in the post-Brexit era. Annita Demetriou pointed to a wide range of opportunities for enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, education, research and innovation, shipping and security.

“The aim is to work together to address urgent global challenges such as climate change and the transition to a green economy, the challenge to freedoms and democracy, and the need to build back better, globally, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added the House President.

As evidence of the strong bilateral relation she referred, inter alia, to the recent collaboration during the evacuation of Sudan.

She also referred to the vibrant Cypriot diaspora in the UK, and the challenge set by Brexit with regard to the increased tuition fees for Cypriot students – a challenge nevertheless which she said she feels confident could be overcome through the good will that exists.

Annita Demetriou also made a special reference to an issue “very close to her heart”, the issue of equality and the need for women’s greater political representation and the eradication of gender-based violence.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Commons spoke of the lasting impression his visit to Cyprus has made on him and of the need not to forget that there is a divided country.

As he said, he shares the vision of a reunified Cyprus and reiterated the UK support for such a reunification within the parameters of the UN, meaning a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

The reception marked the end of Demetriou’s official visit to London, the first of its kind by a Cyprus House President to the UK, which came about as reciprocal to Sir Lindsay’s first official visit to Cyprus last year.