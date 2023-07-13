Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire on Kendal Avenue in Edmonton.

Most of the ground and first floors of a two-storey end-of-terraced house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0421 and the fire was under control by 0529. Crews from Edmonton, Tottenham, Enfield and Southgate fire stations attended the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.