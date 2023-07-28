In a recent ruling, the High Court has deemed the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) to outer London boroughs as lawful. The scheme, set to be implemented from 29 August, will levy a daily charge of £12.50 on drivers of highly polluting vehicles, aiming to encourage the adoption of cleaner transport options and enhance the city’s air quality. Transport for London (TfL) asserts that only a small proportion of vehicles will be affected, with 9 out of 10 already complying with ULEZ requirements.

Five Conservative-led councils had initiated legal action against the expansion earlier this year, arguing that London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, had overstepped his legal authority in implementing such a large-scale extension of the scheme. The councils also raised concerns about flaws in the consultation process and insufficient information shared regarding the scrappage scheme, which offers incentives to drivers willing to give up their vehicles.

The ruling comes on the heels of a local by-election in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, which saw the ULEZ debate take center stage. The Conservative candidate secured a narrow victory, turning the election into a referendum on ULEZ. This has led to internal turmoil within the Labour party over whether to support the policy, with leader Sir Keir Starmer calling on Mayor Khan to reevaluate its impact. Nevertheless, Mr. Khan remains steadfast in his commitment to the ULEZ expansion, comparing clean air to clean water, stating that nobody should accept dirty air.